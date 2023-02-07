A Swindon man has been jailed for his role in supplying class A drugs in the town after he was caught driving with a quarter of a kilo of heroin at his feet.

Barry Bramble, 29, of Stockton Road, Penhill, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison at Swindon Crown Court.

He was arrested by officers from Wiltshire Police after he was located in a Peugeot 2008 on Hyde Road with heroin in his possession.

Bramble had been supplying dealers in the town with class A drugs and had strong connections in London and the surrounding areas that enabled him to make regular trips and bring parcels of drugs to be sold in the town.

Investigator James Purcell said: “The sentence handed down to Bramble is a real positive one for the community.

“Evidence obtained during this investigation showed that he was regularly supplying drug dealers within Swindon who would then sell drugs on to vulnerable drug users.

“As we know, the trade of class A drugs, and notably heroin, wreaks havoc on our way of life, brings misery to the community, increases acquisitive crime and tears families and relationships apart.

“We hope the sentence given will help Bramble and others involved in this criminality reflect that crime doesn’t pay and eventually their luck will run out.”