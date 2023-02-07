Plymouth Argyle have been dealt a major blow in their quest for promotion from League One as goalkeeper Michael Cooper has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old ruptured his ACL after colliding with Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass on Saturday (4 February).

After the match manager Steven Schumacher felt that it was a foul on his goalkeeper but didn't want to speculate about the severity of the injury.

The club also lost influential centre-back Dan Scarr during the match, who is set to undergo a scan for his injury.

The update on Cooper could cause problems for Argyle, who have found themselves in a title battle with Sheffield Wednesday.

He was voted the Pilgrims player of the season last year and shared the League One Golden Glove.

In a short statement the club said: "The club will pursue the best possible medical support and recovery assistance for Michael, and we are in no doubt that he will return stronger.

"Rest up, Mike. We’re all behind you."