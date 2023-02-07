Swindon Town FC edge closer to buying County Ground back from council

Swindon Town and its supporters are edging closer to buying the club's stadium back from the council.

A deal between the club, the supporters trust and Swindon Borough Council has been agreed and should be completed by the end of March.

When owner Clem Morfuni bought the club back in July 2021, he indicated one of his key aims was to resurrect plans to buy the stadium.

After months of negotiations contracts for the stadium have now been exchanged, which would see it owned by the club and the supporters trust.

The County Ground. Credit: ITV News

The total cost of the asset is £2.3 million and a large part of the funding has come from the Nigel Eady Trust.

Nigel Eady was a lifelong Swindon Town fan and left a legacy for the club when he passed away in 2012.

Swindon Town Chairman, Clem Morfuni, said: “This is massive for the football club and a significant step forward, as it means the joint venture is now fully committed to completing the purchase over the coming months.

“We’d like to place on record our sincere gratitude to the Nigel Eady trustees who have been so supportive throughout this long process.”

Rob Carter, from the Nigel Eady Trust, commented: “The purchase of the County Ground is a fitting legacy for Nigel, and he would be very proud to see this happening as it opens the door for much needed improvements across the stadium, which in turn will contribute to the future success of our great club.”

Councillor David Renard, Leader of Swindon Borough Council, said: “I’m extremely pleased to see the County Ground will soon be in the hands of the football club and its fans.

“This is a huge moment for the club and the fans, and I’m sure it will prove to be a pivotal point in its history."