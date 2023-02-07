A man made an "extremely lucky" escape after his tent was set alight at a nature reserve in Bristol.

The man was woken by the smell of smoke and was able to escape the tent before the fire took hold, police say.

The incident, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life, happened at around 6.30pm at Willsbridge Mills Nature Reserve on Saturday (4 February).

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Investigating officer PC Joel Williams said: “The victim is extremely lucky to have escaped this incident without injury as tents are highly flammable.

“If you were in the nature reserve on Saturday evening and saw anything suspicious please get in touch.

“This is a serious offence and while we’re investigating who’s responsible, we’ve also provided advice and support to the victim to help him keep himself safe.

"If you witnessed the incident, or saw anything suspicious, please phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223028078."