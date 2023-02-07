Two young children have been injured after being hit by a van in Gloucester.

Police were called to St Oswalds Road near the retail park shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon (6 February).

The road was closed. One child was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with serious injuries and the second to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

A man aged in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage to get in touch.

Information can be submitted online, quoting incident 336 of 6 February.