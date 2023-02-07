An 'unexploded wartime bomb' has forced part of the railway in Gloucestershire to close.

The discovery was made closed to the railway at Kemble this afternoon (7 February).

According to National Rail, train services between Swindon and Gloucester will be delayed or diverted, with disruption expected until around 4pm.

In a statement, a GWR spokesperson said: "The discovery of an unexploded wartime bomb requires the full closure of the railway through Kemble until further notice. We will share more information as soon as we have it."

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police told ITV News West Country: "We are currently at the scene of a suspected explosive device that has been found close to the railway line in Frampton Mansell.

"The item was discovered by workers on the railway at around 11.30am.

"Officers have cordoned off the area and the army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are currently at the scene and assessing the item."