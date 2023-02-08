Play Brightcove video

Watch Arnold and Ernie finding their feet in their new home

Two young armadillos are making an impact in their new home at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm in Somerset.

Brothers Arnold and Ernie arrived at the attraction in Wraxall in January and have quickly found their way into the hearts of staff and visitors.

It is the first time the zoo has taken on armadillos and staff are delighted by the new additions.

Zoo curator, Chris Wilkinson, said: “We’re so excited to have such an unusual and fun species. They are such a great addition to our Viva South America exhibit.

"It is fantastic to see visitors so excited by these new arrivals. They are fantastic little characters and we’ve enjoyed watching them dig and explore their new surroundings”.

The armadillos are just under a year old Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

The male six-banded armadillos - also known as yellow armadillos - are just under a year old. They were transferred from Amazon World Zoo Park on the Isle of Wight but the species originates in South America.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature identifies armadillos as of "least concern".

Although they are not seemingly at risk in the wild, their habitat north of the Amazon river is under threat from human and industrial expansion.

The creatures are also hunted for their medicinal qualities but not for food.

The zoo says visitors have loved meeting the newcomers Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Arnold and Ernie are proving such a hit in North Somerset that the zoo is considering adding them to their animals available for adoption.

Find out about its 'Adopt-an-animal' scheme here.