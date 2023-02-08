An arrest has been made after two people reported seeing a man 'performing a sexual act' in Stroud.

Police say it happened at around 3pm on Sunday (5 February) on a public footpath which goes over Dr Newton's Way near to Waitrose.

Two people who were walking along the footpath near the river and heading in the direction of Rodborough said they saw a man in the middle of the path touching himself.

Police say one of the victims ran away from him and the other said they told the man to stop what he was doing.

It was reported that he had his trousers around by his knees when performing the act.

Gloucestershire Police attended and officers patrolled the area, but they could not find the suspect.

A 41-year-old man from Stroud was later arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.

He has since been released on police bail with conditions not to go to the canal path running alongside Dr Newton's Way in Stroud.

Stroud Police Sergeant SJ Tucker said: "The arrest of this suspect is a step in the right direction, but we acknowledge that we still have work to do.

"I want to be clear that we are unwavering and resolute in our commitment to keeping people safe, and we will take immediate action against anyone that commits offences of this nature and ensure they are brought to justice."

Anyone who has any information which could assist the ongoing police investigation is asked to contact officers online by completing this form and quoting incident 264 of 5 February.