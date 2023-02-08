Police have released two CCTV images of a man they want to trace after receiving reports a woman was sexually assaulted at a Bristol hospital.

The incident happened at Bristol Royal Infirmary between 7.50pm and 8pm on Tuesday 25 October.

Avon and Somerset Police say they received a report that the woman had been sexually assaulted by touching.

Officers are asking the public for their help in identifying the man in the CCTV pictures.

A spokesperson said: "He is described as male, middle aged, approximately 5ft 8ins and black. He is seen wearing a dark beanie hat and a jacket.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who can help us identify the man, is asked to contact us on 101 and quote reference number 5222264414."