A dangerous driver from North Wiltshire has been sent to prison after killing a teenager in a crash in Westbury.

21-year-old Jamie Lee Hitt will spend 8 years behind bars after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Salisbury Crown Court. His sentence was reduced by a third because of his guilty plea.

Bethany Ovenden-Gumm was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta he was driving when he lost control and crashed into a tree in The Mead, Westbury on 5 February 2021. She died at the scene.

Two other passengers, Scarlett Clark-Taylor, 20, and Megan Hicks, 19, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

18-year-old Bethany died in the crash Credit: Wiltshire Police

Hitt also pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death while unlicensed and whilst uninsured.

Pete Fennell, from Wiltshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “This has been a lengthy investigation and there are no winners in this terrible tragedy.

"It has brought misery to many people. No sentence will ever bring Bethany back or help those who have had their lives changed.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victims and their families and thank them for the support they have shown during the police investigation. My thoughts remain with Bethany’s family at this difficult time

"Sadly, this case highlights just how devastating dangerous driving can be.

"In one night, this young man has devastated many people’s lives. I would ask all drivers to consider their behaviour when behind the ‘steering wheel’ and think of the potential consequence of their actions.”