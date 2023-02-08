A man in his 80s has died after being hit by a car on a major road in Wiltshire.

Emergency services were called to the A4 New Road Studley near Chippenham at around 6.45pm yesterday evening (7 February).

The man died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for several hours while the incident was dealt with and has now reopened.

Wiltshire Police are urging witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact the force, quoting log number 228 of 07/02.