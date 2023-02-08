Play Brightcove video

Watch Seb Choudhury's interview with barber-turned-actor Kieran Sarkozi

A barber from Bristol is hoping to inspire young people to get into acting, after he fulfilled his own dream of appearing in a Hollywood film.

Kieran Sarkozi opened his barbershop on Church Street nine years ago, but has since starred alongside the original Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno.

When Kieran was just 19, a film and TV director showed up at The Barber Lounge.

The pair began chatting and decided to produce a local series from his barber shop in which Kieran interviewed public figures and locals with interesting stories.

Kieran said: "We thought it would be a great idea, got a crew together and started filming. So far, we've made two series for Bristol TV."

Once the first series was complete, the two of them jetted off to the United States.

Kieran's dream came true as he interviewed Hollywood stars and visited them in their luxury homes.

He says it was a surreal experience as he has wanted to be an actor since he was a child but never had the right opportunities.

Kieran Sarkozi with Emmy-award winning actor James Lew Credit: Miona Martic

The part-time actor landed his first role in 2017's Instant Death. He played a rival Russian mafia boss alongside the original Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno.

Keiran said: "I was just blown away by his stature and who he is. He his a hulk in real life!"

He has gone on to appear in Dr Who and Paintball Massacre alongside other productions.

When asked about who was his favourite star to meet, Kieran said: "Probably James Lew, he's been in about 150 movies. He's in Rush Hour, Inception and Best of the Best.

"We went out to his house in Calabasas - he cooked us breakfast, we did an interview with him. It was amazing."

Kieran was asked how his Bristolian charm went down in Hollywood.

Kieran Sarkozi interviews actor Rodger Halston Credit: Miona Martic

Keiran replied: "To be fair, they loved the accent. I don't get it - when I hear myself back on TV I cringe. But when I hear people like Josie Gibson, I do love it."

Now back in the Bristol, Kieran said he wants to inspire young people to get into the entertainment industry.

Kieran said: "There is no help for people from working class backgrounds in the drama and TV industry.

"So I'm really looking to spread the word and try to get some funding into these areas, especially in Bristol.

"I want the younger generation to be able to come through and experience acting. As a kid, I always wanted to be an actor but where I'm from, there was never an opportunity."