A Gloucestershire teenager has been charged after a man was stabbed in the Walton Cardiff area of Tewkesbury.

The incident happened on Sunday 5 February.

Elliott Fitts-Hawkins, 19 and of Daffodil Drive in Tewkesbury, was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday 7 February) and was released on court bail.

He is not allowed to go into Tewkesbury or the Walton Cardiff area, according to the conditions of his bail.

Fitts-Hawkins is next due to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on Wednesday 1 March.