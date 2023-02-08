Play Brightcove video

One of the biggest names in West Country food and drink says it's hoping for a great crop this year after holding its annual wassail.

Thatchers Cider has been made at Myrtle Farm in Sandford since 1904 and, despite the company becoming an international brand, the old winter tradition of wishing for a good harvest is still very important to it.

The event involves pouring cider around the roots of a tree, hanging toast in the branches to attract robins and making lots of noise to ward off bad spirits.

Eleanor Thatcher, from the company, said: "It's something we're really proud of. We started in 1904 and we're very much still farmers and cider makers. Tonight there will be three generations of the Thatcher family here, all very much involved in making cider."

The company, and cider makers across the region, will be hoping for a good year and a strong harvest in the autumn.

Les Davies, an apple specialist, said: "The wassail [is] very important to us here in the Kingdom of Wessex and the land of the West Saxons, because this is where it began 2000 years ago. This was a pagan insurance policy to make sure that we had a good crop.

"It wasn't only the apple trees you got wassailed - the oxen were wassailed as well and, would you believe it, that we get our carols originating from wassailing the houses."

The wassail at Thatchers saw Mendip Morris leading the ceremony. Jenny Treble, a Thatchers member of staff, took on the role of 'Wassail Queen', and said: "The Wassail Queen pours the cider on the roots of the tree and she also pours the cider on the toast to then go on the branches of the tree to attract the good spirits.

"What we're here tonight for is to wish the good harvest for the oncoming year."