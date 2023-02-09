Bristol Bears condemns 'disgusting' racist abuse of player Simi Pam

Bristol Bears has condemned racist abuse sent to one of its players on social media.

The club released a statement on Thursday (8 February) saying it was disgusted by the abuse women's player Simi Pam had received.

In the short statement on the club website Bristol Bears said: "The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and is working with Simi and the RFU to offer support and investigate this incident."

The 28-year-old prop played in the team's match against Gloucester-Hartpury at the weekend, scoring a try in their 19-17 defeat.

The reports of abuse comes just 18-months after the player admitted she was boycotting social media because of the amount she was being targeted by trolls and abusers.

Speaking to ITV News West Country at the time Simi said: "I've had some nasty things. I've had sexist things, misogynistic things, I get racial abuse quite a lot as well.

"The most recent message I got was sent to me at 6am by someone who has never communicated with me before, they just sent me a DM with a racial statement.

"It hurts sometimes, because no matter what you do to that person all they'll ever see is that I'm a black person and for whatever reason that upsets them, offends them.

"I probably am powerless to do anything to change that, which is a shame."