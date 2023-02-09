A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in the Keyham area of Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police are reassuring the public that this incident is an isolated matter.

They were called just after 5.30pm yesterday (8 February) after receiving a report of a disturbance at an address in North Down Crescent.

When they arrived, officers found a woman in her 50s with serious head injuries. She has been taken to Derriford Hospital where she is still in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Inspector Michelle Dunn said: “I would like to reassure the local community of Keyham that whilst this is a nasty incident, it is an isolated matter and we currently have one suspect in custody.

“A scene guard remains in place and people can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area to help offer visible reassurance to the community.

“Our enquiries continue into this matter, and we thank the public for their assistance.”