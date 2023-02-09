A man in his 50s was left with a broken eye socket after being attacked and kicked by a man at a bus stop near a Bristol Aldi.

The incident happened on Church Road at around 7.30pm on Friday 28 October last year.

The victim is still receiving treatment for his injuries at the Bristol Eye Hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police have now released CCTV images of a man and a woman they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

Trainee Detective Constable Charis Abraham said: “This violent attack appears to have been completely unprovoked.

“We’ve carried out a number of enquiries as part of our investigation so far, including speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV.

“We’re now at a point of our inquiry where we need the public’s help to identify a man and a woman we’d like to speak to.

“We believe they might have information which could help.”