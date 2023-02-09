A lifelong fan of singer Cher is inviting her to his wedding after proposing to his fiancé at a musical about the pop icon.

Matt Still popped the question to Reece Crow during the interval at The Cher Show at the Bristol Hippodrome.

The pair, who are both professional entertainers and live in Weston-super-Mare, met eight years ago.

They booked to see the show at Bristol Hippodrome last month.

Matt, 32, told Reece that they had won a prize to meet the cast after the show and have a tour backstage.

But what Reece didn’t know was that when he got on stage at the end of the show, Matt would get down on one knee and ask him to marry him.

Matt pulled off his plan with the help of staff at the Bristol Hippodrome who guided the couple on to the stage at the end of the show before the encore.

Reece and Matt on stage at the Bristol Hippodrome with the cast of The Cher Show Credit: Matt Still

Matt said: “When we got on the stage Reece was so excited he started to take selfies with the cast.

“I saw my opportunity and grabbed the chance and got down on one knee. Reece said yes straight away.”

“I’ve been nagging Matt about getting married for ages,” said Reece.

"I thought to win the competition to meet the cast and go backstage was amazing, but to then get a proposal was just completely incredible.

“I didn’t think he would pull something like that off in front of a crowd of thousands of people. The whole audience was cheering and screaming when he got down on one knee.”