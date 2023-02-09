A post-mortem has revealed a man who was found dead at a house in Wellington died from a single stab wound.

Emergency services were called to Jurston Lane at around 8.30 am on 7 February where they found a man in his 30s critically injured. He died at the scene.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on the same day.

A woman was also arrested in West Midlands and has been released without charge.

The post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday (8 February) and revealed the victim had died from a single stab wound.

The formal identification process will be completed today.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury from Avon and Somerset Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and we continue to update them as our investigation develops.

“A number of people have come forward to help our investigation over the past two days for which we are incredibly grateful.

"We are working hard to process all that information, as we further our understanding into what has happened in this tragic case.

“We’d like to reassure the public that it remains our belief this was an isolated incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…