A woman has died and two others, including a young boy, have been injured after a crash between a car and pedestrians in Beaminster.

Dorset Police were called at around 8.13pm on Wednesday 8 February 2023 to the A3066 Main Road in Mosterton after reports of a collision involving a blue Mercedes and three pedestrians.

Officers and the fire service were at the scene, following reports that the car involved was on fire.

All of the pedestrians were taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

Sadly, a woman aged in her 40s died in hospital during the afternoon of Thursday 9 February 2023.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital for treatment. She remains in critical condition.

A third pedestrian – a young boy – has sustained serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Following reports that a man involved in the collision had left the scene, searches were carried out in the area.

A 40-year-old man from Yeovil was located and arrested on suspicion of driving offences before being taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be serious.

Police Sergeant Mark Scammell, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who sadly died and the injured pedestrians.

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened, as well as anyone who may have captured the collision or moments leading up to it on dashcam footage, to please come forward.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the road closure is in place as this allows us to carry out a thorough examination of the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police or independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.