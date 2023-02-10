Play Brightcove video

Watch CCTV footage of a man police want to identify

A laptop computer and video games console have been stolen during a burglary in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say the items were taken from a home in Ashton Road when it was broken into between 2pm and 2.30pm on 11 January.

Officers have now released a CCTV clip of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation into the incident.

He is described as white, in his late-30s or early-40s and was seen wearing a grey hoodie with a black stripe.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Witnesses to the burglary, or anyone who can help us trace the man seen in the footage, is asked to call us on 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5223008341."