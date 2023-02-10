A dog has been rescued after falling down a drop in the woods near Tetbury.

Emergency services were called just after 7pm to Old Station Yard on Cirencester Road. It was reported that Coco had fallen 10ft down a 50ft drop.

Three fire engines from Stroud, Tetbury and Gloucester North attended the scene where Coco could be heard whining as he waited for the crews to save him.

The firefighters used specialist equipment to rescue the pup and reunite him with his owner.