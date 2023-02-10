Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing in Cornwall.

Lana Curtis-Hornby was last seen in the Saltash area at around 5pm on Wednesday (8 February).

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an appeal to locate her.

She is described as a white female of slim build, with shoulder length hair that is dyed burgundy.

Lana has brown eyes, often wears glasses, and she also has three nose piercings. She is 5ft 5in tall.

The teenager was last seen wearing black cargo trousers and a black jumper with white and orange coloured Nike Jordans and possibly carrying a black handbag.

She is believed to have travelled to the Hampshire or Surrey areas but also has links to Dorset.

Anyone who has seen Lana or knows her whereabouts is being asked to call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 882 of 8/2/23.