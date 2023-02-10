Play Brightcove video

Watch the footage captured off the coast of the Isles of Scilly

Footage has captured the moment a fin whale was swimming alongside a pod of dolphins off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.

The drone video was filmed by local cameraman Gareth Tibbs.

He said there had been a lot of whale activity around the islands this winter, which was 'amazing' to see.

Gareth added: "Definitely one of the hardest things to film as they generally don't hang around on the surface much."

The sighting took place off the island of Bryher.

Fin whales are the second-largest whale species on earth, second only to the blue whale.

The species is found throughout the world's oceans. It gets its name from an easy-to-spot fin on its back, near its tail.