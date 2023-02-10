A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after reports an 11-year-old schoolgirl was approached and kissed by a stranger in Wells.

The incident is alleged to have happened in the afternoon of 30 January in Glastonbury Road.

Avon and Somerset Police say a man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday (8 February). He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

The neighbourhood policing team have been carrying out extra patrols in the town since the incident.

Police are still appealing for information and are asking people to call 101 and give the reference 5223023661.