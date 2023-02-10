A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found with serious head injuries in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to a property in the Keyham area on Wednesday 8 February at around 5.30pm.

A woman in her 50s was found with serious injuries at the home in North Down Crescent.

She is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Thomas Hodge, of Park Avenue, Devonport, has been charged with attempted murder.

The 46-year-old is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court later today (10 February).