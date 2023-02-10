A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 30-year-old in a Somerset town.

Nicholas Stutt, 33, of Laburnum Street in Taunton, is due in court accused of the murder of Lewis Smith.

Emergency services were called to a house in Jurston Lane in Wellington on the morning of 7 February where they found Mr Smith with serious injuries.

A post-mortem revealed he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Nicholas Stutt has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court today (10 February).