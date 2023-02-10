A man was injured after being hit in the face by a glass bottle thrown by a teenager at Bristol Temple Meads Station.

Police say the victim was confronted by two teenagers at around 1.30am on Monday 19 September who were being disruptive at a bus stop outside the station.

One of the offenders then forced open a bin containing glass bottles and started throwing them at the man.

One of the bottles struck the victim in the face, breaking a facial bone and causing cuts and bruising.

He was taken to hospital where he needed surgery and is now recovering at home.

Avon and Somerset Police have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers investigated a number of other avenues of identification, which have now been exhausted, so they are appealing to the public to assist with identifying the people photographed.

"We are appealing for the public's help as officers would like to speak to the people pictured.

"We believe they may have information which could aid our investigation into the incident.

"If you can help identify them, or witnessed the assault, please call 101 and quote reference 5222226017."