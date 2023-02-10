Plymouth Patriots on their meteoric rise in the national basketball scene

The Plymouth Patriots have only been a basketball team for around 18 months but their impact on the sport in the South West has been huge.

The team compete in the British Basketball League, the top division in the sport, and features players from all around the world.

Their roster is packed full of talent and that has meant a sharp rise in the number of supporters engaging with them in the region.

Speaking to ITV West Country at a training session ahead of the team's quarter-final cup match against Derby Trailblazers, coach Paul James said it was great to have connected so well with the community after such a meteoric rise.

"It has been a bit of a whirlwind and we have done really well in the last 18 months," he said.

"Not just with the team in the BBL and how we are performing but how well we have developed a relationship with the community.

Plymouth Patriots Head Coach Paul James says that the development of the team has been really exciting.

"We have around 27 youth teams running now which is phenomenal. We stay around after games and we sign autographs, sometimes there are hundreds of people waiting but it is great.

"The club has a really good family feel about it and the players and community are a big part of that."

The team went viral on social media when Albanian international Elvisi Ducha hit a shot from half court right on the buzzer during one of their recent matches.

The clip was shared thousands of times on social media and the player himself said he received messages from friends right across the globe.

"It was crazy I was a bit shocked by the reaction," he said.

"By the time we came off the court it was everywhere. People were messaging me from all over it was mad.

"I am not too surprised that it went in because I do actually try it quite a lot but the reaction was crazy, definitely."

Well when we went to visit we wanted to put Elvisi to the test and see if he could replicate his amazing moment for our cameras, which he did.