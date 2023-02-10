A woman who survived a shooting which killed five people in Plymouth says she's been left 'afraid to sleep in her own home'.

Michelle Parker and her son, Ben Parsonage, say they have been left "physically and mentally scarred" by the events of 12 August 2021, where five people were shot dead by gunman Jake Davison.

The pair were the only survivors of the six-minute attack which saw Davison shoot and kill his victims, including his mother Maxine Davison at a house in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area.

The lone gunman was using a legally-owned pump-action shotgun which he then turned on himself.

Ben and his young daughter had been visiting his mum at her home on Biddick Drive.

The five victims of the Keyham tragedy

When Jake Davison left his house with a pump action shotgun, the mother and son say they heard loud bangs, so opened their front door to see what was happening.

'I can't get his face out of my head'

In a statement to the inquest, Michelle said: "We were all sat watching TV in the living room. Suddenly there were three or four bangs. We all looked at each other, I assumed it was fireworks.

"I carried on eating my tea and heard two loud bangs, much louder than the first. Ben headed towards the front door.

"I followed him, I still had my plate in my hand so I turned into the kitchen and put the plate on the side.

"I could see two bodies on the pavement. I came out of the kitchen, Ben was just outside the front door with his back towards me.

"I saw Jake stood in the street between the bodies and us. He had his back towards us. I heard Ben shout 'Jake, what the f**k have you done?'

Jake Davison killed five people, including his own mother, in the Keyham area of Plymouth last year Credit: PA

'I had no idea either of us had been shot'

"This all happened really quickly. Jake turned and stepped towards us. I remember his face, I can't get it out of my head. It was like he was staring right through us, he had no remorse.

"All I remember is Ben shouting "he’s got a gun" and he turned and pushed me into the house and down on the floor into the hallway.

"There was a loud bang, glass shattering, but I had no idea either me or Ben had been shot. All I remember is myself, my husband, granddaughter and Ben went upstairs. I can’t recall how long we were upstairs for but it can’t have been long."

Michelle was taken to hospital with injuries to her left wrist and forearm, and Ben was shot in the stomach.

Michelle said the incident has left her "angry" with the police and "scared to open my front door, scared to sleep with the lights off or open my windows."

"I shouldn't have to feel like that in my own home," she added.

Tributes left in Keyham after the shooting

'He had a smirk on his face like he didn't care what he was doing'

In his statement, Ben Parsonage said he had previously worked with Jake Davison and got on well with him.

He said he saw Davison shoot Lee and three-year-old Sophie Martyn and then reload his shotgun.

"He had a smirk on his face like he didn’t care what he was doing or what was happening," Ben said.

"He looked focussed. He fired a second shot at me. I turned into the house. I never saw him again.

"This incident has left me a hopeless emotional wreck. I am scarred physically, but I have more scars mentally. I am trying to get on with things, but don’t like to show people my emotions, it’s so very difficult."

The inquest continues.