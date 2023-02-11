A fundraising appeal started to save the life of a neglected Dachshund in Cornwall has smashed its £1,000 target.

'Whiskey the Weiner' had been used as a breeding dog while having medical issues. He was about to be put to sleep when the RSPCA stepped in last month (January 2023).

The five-year-old dog has a detached retina, rotten teeth and was walking on his knees when the charity first met him.

A local vet put Whisky on pain relief and he started to recover.

Whisky is being cared for in a foster home until he has his surgeries Credit: RSPCA

The charity says that Whisky had multiple adoption applications. It is hoped he will be placed in his forever home after his surgery is completed.

So far more than £2,700 has been raised through a JustGiving page.

An event is due to take place at RSPCA Cornwall’s secure dog walking field in St. Columb (RSPCA Cornwall Branch, Qouit, St. Columb, Cornwall, TR9 6JS), on Sunday 19 February from 1pm - 3pm.

This is being advertised specifically as a Dachshund meet up, but people are welcome to leave their sausage dogs at home to attend.

It is hoped Whiskey will find his forever home Credit: RSPCA

There is a suggested donation of £5 to join the fun, but all donations are welcome.

All funds raised at this event will go to rescue animals in need, like Whisky who need the charity’s support.