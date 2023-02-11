Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report from Watergate Bay

Cornwall Wildlife Trust are asking people to help them learn more about microplastics by becoming 'citizens scientists' this half term.

Fourteen beaches across each coast are being combed for the tiny pieces of plastic for 'Love Your Beach' week.

The findings will be analysed by volunteers at the Cornish Microplastic Pollution Coalition to better understand where they come from and which beaches are worst affected.

Katie Bellman, from the CWT's Your Shore project, said: “Collecting microplastics not only gives us data on this kind of pollution, but it also shows just how much communities in Cornwall care about this ongoing plastic problem and how they want to see more action taken to address it.”

First time litter pickers Zoe and her son Tom were surprised by just how many microplastics there were at Watergate Bay Credit: ITV News

Zoe Moody and her son Tom were part of the volunteers litter picking at Watergate bay today (11 February) who said at first "you don't notice the really small bits".

"Because it's everywhere you just think it's part of the beach."

Tom, who's volunteering as part of his Duke of Edinburgh award, says he picked up "probably about 2kg" in 45 mins.

Liz Clarke has been part of Newquay Marine Group for nearly a decade. She says one of the commons types of microplastics they find are nurdles.

She said: "Nurdles - these are also called Mermaids Tears.

"They're the base plastic that all your primary plastics are made of.

"They say there's not a beach in the world without mermaids. Tears on them, unfortunately."

Between the 11-19 February it's hoped hundreds of people will brave the weather to support the charity.

The collected plastics will be collated and analysed by the CPPC – a dedicated network of 60 anti-litter organisations, beach cleaning groups and marine scientists - with the hope of identifying areas of Cornwall’s coastline which are most at risk from microplastic pollution.

A microplastic is defined as measuring less than five millimetres long and pose a serious threat to marine life and human health.

Delia Webb, founder and co-ordinator of the Cornish Plastic Pollution Coalition (CPPC), said: “Microplastics can stay in the environment forever – breaking down into tinier and tinier pieces overtime.

“This year’s Love Your Beach will help us sample more of these microplastic fragments and pellets from a wider range of locations across Cornwall, to understand which areas are more prone to having microplastics present.

"We need solutions to prevent microplastics entering our environment in the first place, so that we can make our beaches in Cornwall and around the world safe for all creatures."

Microplastics wash up more often after storms in the winter weather Credit: ITV News

Beach cleans still to come this week include Hayle, Helford Passage, Polkerris, Holywell Bay, Porthtowan, Marazion, Poldhu, Perranporth, Gwyner, Vault beach, Polzeath, Seaton, and Par.

It is hoped the results of the research can be shared later this year.