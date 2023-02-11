Free evening parking to end in many Exeter car parks

Free evening parking in many Exeter car parks is to end in the next few months.

Currently some car parks only charge between 8am and 6pm, but councillors have agreed to extend evening charges until 10pm in several of them.

At an executive meeting on Tuesday (7 February), they also voted to create a new ‘central’ parking zone.

This will include all current ‘premium’ car parks and the majority of those currently in zone one.

While standard parking charges will not increase for 2023, the price of seasonal parking permits will go up significantly - but more city centre car parks will accept permits.

Exeter City Council will also start charging 44 pence per kwh at electric vehicle charge points in its car parks - until now, drivers have been able to charge for free.

A report to the executive said: "Many of the proposals are to provide some consistency across the city council’s car park estate."

Members of the executive approved the plan unanimously.

The council estimates the new system will generate a net income of £10 million in the next financial year.

The extra funding will be used to help fund a number of discretionary services such as the RAMM, parks and green spaces and leisure.

The changes are likely to be made in May or June, subject to a Parking Places Order.

Which car parks will have charges extended to 10pm?

Bampfylde Street

King William

Leighton Terrace

Magdalen Road

Magdalen Street

Princesshay 2

Princesshay 3

Smythen Street

Howell Road

Triangle

Which car parks will now be in the 'central' category?

Guildhall

John Lewis

Mary Arches

Bampfylde Street

King William

Leighton Terrace

Magdalen Road

Magdalen Street

Princesshay 2

Princesshay 3

Smythen Street

Minor changes will also be made in Topsham, where all council-owned car parks will extend charging for an extra hour in the morning and the evening.

Free parking after 6pm on Thursdays will remain at Guildhall, John Lewis and Mary Arches.

Credit: Ollie Heptinstall, Local Democracy Reporter