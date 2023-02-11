Play Brightcove video

Gallons of water has been gushing down the Tavistock Road - Credit: BPM Media

A burst water main on a busy road in Plymouth has been causing problems this morning (11 February).

At 5.35am Devon and Cornwall Police closed A386 Tavistock Road in both directions following the major leak on the northbound side.

Michaela Roberts, a resident nearby, filmed this extraordinary footage showing gallons and gallons of water pouring down their street.

In the video, captured on Tavistock Road, water can be seen pouring down the road as a vehicle attempts to drive against the flow.Michaela Roberts says she's lived in the area for 20 years and has "never seen this".

The road closure is affecting the Manadon Roundabout northbound, with diversions being organised.

It has also has been affecting Plymouth City bus routes, with services towards Derriford from Manadon being diverted via St Peters Road.

Plymouth Highways say because of this burst water main, the road is not expected to reopen until at least Monday.

South West Water engineers are on the scene, near the junction with Boniface Lane, trying to repair the damage to the pipe and stop the flow of water.

A spokesperson for the water company said: "Thanks to the quick action of our operational team, we have already isolated the issue. We will be working around the clock to repair the burst, and reopen the road, as quickly as possible."

"In the meantime, the A386 Tavistock Road Northbound will be severely impacted, with traffic delays expected and we are asking people to use alternative routes if possible."

South West Water thanks residents for their patience during repair works and apologise for any disruption.