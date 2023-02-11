A Truro man who caused a head-on car crash, which left a mother and her daughter with life-changing injuries, has been jailed for three years and disqualified from driving for 54 months.

Wesley Goryl, 45, reached speeds of more than 90mph on a 60mph section of road before losing control of his Nissan GT-R in poor driving conditions.

It was dark, raining and freezing temperatures at the time on the A39 at Calenick, near Truro, on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Goryl collided with a car in which a mother and her two daughters were travelling just before 5.15pm.

The crash resulted in the mother and her youngest daughter being hospitalised with life-changing injuries.

Goryl pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Truro Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (10 February) and was sent to prison for three years.

Dashcam footage from a car overtaken by Goryl shortly before the collision, and which also shows its aftermath, has been released by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Police say that the incident is having "devastating and life-long consequences" for the mother and daughter and their family.

The daughter, who was eight at the time, suffered multiple life-threatening injuries including a bleed on the brain and a dislocated neck.

She survived but has had a plate fitted to reconnect her head to her spine. Her injuries are life-changing with unknown prognosis due to her age.

The mother, who is in her 40s, suffered both bone and spinal fractures, and a lacerated liver. She is now registered disabled and will never fully recover.

The family said in a statement after the sentencing hearing: “We just want Goryl to realise that his poor decision-making will affect us for the rest of our lives.

“There is no reason or excuse for his manner of driving that night, and only by luck and the medical professionals’ skill and care was a tragedy averted.”

Sergeant Tina Green, from the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, said: “The impact of this collision is far-ranging to not only the immediate family but also to friends, colleagues and witnesses alike.

“Had Goryl been driving within the speed limit, and not been driving dangerously, this collision would not have occurred.

“Devon and Cornwall Police would like to thank the public who assisted at the scene and later came forward.

“We would like to remind all drivers to consider their manner of driving, ensuring that it is both within the speed limit and appropriate to the circumstances.

“This collision demonstrates the horrendous outcome when it is not.”