Jack Leslie, the first black player to be called up by England, has been posthumously inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame in a ceremony at West Ham's London Stadium.

Leslie, who spent most of his career with Plymouth, was selected for England's Home Nations Championship international with Ireland in 1925, only for the invitation to be withdrawn because of the colour of his skin.

Despite the huge disappointment, Leslie continued to play superbly for Plymouth for another decade, scoring 137 goals in 401 games, but he was never selected by England again.

Upon retiring Leslie returned to London and worked in the West Ham boot room throughout the 1960s and 1970s, looking after the likes of Bobby Moore, Sir Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters, Sir Trevor Brooking and Billy Bonds. He died in 1988, aged 87.

The Jack Leslie Campaign was founded in 2020 by Plymouth fans Matt Tiller and Greg Foxsmith to celebrate and shine a light on his career and legacy.

A statue of him was put up at Argyle's Home Park stadium in October 2022.

The statue was unveiled last year

Matt Tiller from The Jack Leslie Campaign said: “We are delighted that fans from across the football community have responded positively to Jack’s story, and none more so than fans of Argyle where Jack played professionally and West Ham where Jack was welcomed and still remembered fondly by legends such as Clyde Best and Sir Trevor Brooking.

"His induction into the NFHM Hall of Fame is a great honour, welcomed by the Campaign and Jack’s family.”

Jack was inducted into the Hall of Fame in a pitchside ceremony attended by Brooking, fellow former player Carlton Cole and Leslie's granddaughters Lyn, Gill and Les.

Brooking said: "Jack was a lovely man who would do anything for you, and I am delighted to see him honoured with this special induction into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.

"Jack's story serves as an important reminder of the discrimination that black players have suffered in years gone by, and it shows how they paved the way for those who followed them to be treated equally and become heroes, judged on their ability and skill rather than the colour of their skin.

"I'm sure he would be very proud to know that this special honour has been presented at London Stadium, and it is wonderful to have his family and members of the Jack Leslie Campaign here to accept it on his behalf."