A dog has died after falling from a cliff in Devon. The animal is reported to have fallen over the cliffs at Berry Head, near Brixham.

The Berry Head Coastguard says it was notified about the incident at 12.33am.

A coastguard spokesperson said that the team had managed to quickly locate the dog, but sadly it had passed away.

The dog was then taken back to its owner.

The statement reads: "Berry Head Coastguard team were called out after a report of a dog possibly fallen over the cliffs at Berry Head.

The dog was quickly located at the bottom of the cliff, sadly the dog had passed away. The team recovered the dog back to her owner."

The cliffs at Berry Head can reach heights of 195m and last month (January 2023) coastguards were called to the same area after another dog fell over the cliffs. Luckily, on this occasion, the dog and its owner were able to scramble back up to safety and the coastguard stood down.

A dog also broke its shoulder in a similar fall in 2020, while another dog passed away after going over a cliff the same year at Roundham Head.