A 'beautiful' rare grey seal pup named Liquorice has been rescued from a beach and is being taken care of by the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

This is a characteristic which is only seen once in every 400 grey seals.

Liquorice was rescued after she was spotted by walkers on a beach near to the charity in Gweek. She had breathing difficulties, a small wound and appeared to be very underweight.

Tamara Cooper, the sanctuary’s curator, said: “It’s not often we see melanistic pups, especially female ones, and even rarer to see them coming through our own doors.

“Liquorice really needed some help after she was spotted quite high up on the beach, and it was quickly agreed she should come in.

Liquorice was found underweight on a beach in Cornwall Credit: Cornwall Seal Sanctuary

“She’s a beautiful pup, and we’re pleased that she is now in the place where she can get the best care for what we hope will be a successful return to the wild.”

Melanism is caused when too much of the pigment melanin has been produced, and appears in seals by giving them black eyes, fur and nails.

The condition is even rarer in female seals, who are typically lighter in colour than theirmale counterparts.

“It’s been a very busy pup season for our animal care team and there are plenty still here on site.

“With more than 40 pups already through our doors this winter, every visit makes a difference.”