Millions of pounds will be spent on transforming a rundown high street in South Bristol.

Filwood Broadway, in Knowle West, has been promised a regeneration project for more than a decade, but work is finally due to start.

The project includes new housing, space for businesses, a community space and a new library.

The layout of the broadway will also be redesigned, with wider pavements, new benches, new trees and a replacement multi-use games area.

Last month, the government granted £14.5m in Levelling Up cash to go towards the Filwood Broadway plans.

On 7 February, Bristol City Council's cabinet also agreed to spend £1.6m on redesigning the layout of the street.

Labour councillor Tom Renhard, cabinet member for housing, said: “It’s really exciting that we’ve recently been awarded over £14 million from the Levelling Up fund.

"It’s really good for Filwood and will allow us to realise our vision to regenerate the high street, get more affordable housing built in the area, and revitalise the public realm.

“We’re working closely with residents in order to deliver that. We have the former cinema site which is going to become new council housing, there’ll also be the former swimming pool site, and we’re replacing the multi-use games area.

"There’ll be further work done on the redevelopment of the parade of shops and housing at 4–16 Filwood Broadway.”

It's hoped the new design will encourage more shoppers to come to Filwood Credit: Bristol City Council

The council is consulting on its plans for the new layout this spring, before finishing up the details and choosing a contractor.

Work on redesigning the layout out of Filwood Broadway is due to start in May or June next year. It is expected to take from between 12 to 14 months to complete, finishing in summer 2025.

City design staff hope it will encourage more shoppers to come to the Broadway.

A similar project was recently hailed a success in Southmead at the Arnside Road shopping area, with new planting and benches, wider pavements and repaving.

Labour Cllr Zoe Goodman, representing Filwood, said: “I welcome the funding for Filwood and consideration of the Broadway as one overarching project, rather than piecemeal projects.

"It’s something we’ve been working on with the Filwood Broadway working group for the past two years. I also welcome the interaction of council officers, who have been very supportive and coming along regularly.”

What will it look like?

The old cinema on the Broadway is due to be demolished, and will be replaced by 17 flats and 13 houses, all classed as affordable.

Planning permission was given last month for the new buildings, which will include ground-floor commercial space for shops or community use.

The old swimming pool was demolished years ago, and the site could now be used for 29 new homes.

The council has not yet given planning permission for this scheme, but it’s expected at least nine will be classed as affordable housing.

The parade of shops and housing from 4 to 16 Filwood Broadway is also planned to be redeveloped, with new housing and commercial space.

The library could also be relocated, with the current site replaced with new housing.

Credit: Alex Seabrook, Local Democracy Reporter