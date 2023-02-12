A person is in a 'life-threatening' condition after the car they were driving crashed into a tree in Cornwall.

Police were called at around 12.15 this afternoon (12 February) to the A390 Tresawls Road at Threemileston.

The person in the car was taken to hospital.

Traffic-monitoring service INRIX says: "A390 Tresawls Road Eastbound blocked due to a serious accident, a car gone into a tree involved from A390 (Langarth Park and Ride Roundabout) to Chyvelah Vale (Maiden Green Roundabout). Traffic is coping well."