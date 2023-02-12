A Royal Navy sailor has been found dead at a training base in Cornwall.

Leading Hand Benjamin Thomas, 24, from Mold in Flintshire, was discovered at the HMS Raleigh shore base at Torpoint, the Royal Navy has confirmed. The cause of his death has not been released.

His next of kin have been informed.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of the Royal Navy go out to the family and friends.

“It would be inappropriate to comment and any further queries should be directed to the Coroner.”