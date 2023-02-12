A Swindon man, who lost both legs while serving with the British Army, has won the final para-bobsleigh race of the season and finished second in the world cup standings.

Corie Mapp bagged his first victory in three years in Norway for the Para Bobsleigh World Cup.

The former solider, 44, clocked in a combined time of 1 minute 52.76 seconds for his first race win since St Moritz in January 2020.

Speaking after his victory Mapp says he is "extremely happy" and that" it’s a great feeling to finish the year like that."

He said: "It’s been a tough, tough old season. I struggled with a lot of things mentally for a number of reasons so to be able to come back and clinch second place overall and win my first race in three seasons is a massive relief."

“It’s a boost to my self-confidence - I’ve proved that I can still do it. It’s an awesome way to finish the season."

Corie Mapp also competed in the 2014 Invictus Games Credit: ITV News

It follows Team Bath's bobsleigh team celebrating their first world championships four-man medal in 84 years.

Mapp, who is a double amputee following a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2010 and a PSCO for Wiltshire Police, now has 36 top tier medals to his name.

He won two silvers and today’s gold in six World Cup races this season and secured European Championship silver in Igls at the end of January.