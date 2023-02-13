A road in Bath has closed for six weeks to make way for toads and frogs that cross over the lane every year to get to breeding grounds.

Charlcombe Lane will shut from today (Monday 13 February) until 27 March, while the amphibians make their journey from the hills north of Bath to their breeding grounds at a nearby lake.

In previous years many toads, frogs and newts were killed while crossing busy Charlcombe Lane.

But now, the Charlcombe Toad Rescue group ensures the road is closed for up to eight weeks each year so that they can guide the amphibians across.

Last year 933 toads, 1,025 frogs and 560 newts successfully made the trip.

The road closure is earlier this year because of the mild, wet weather in the South West meaning the amphibians have started their journey sooner.

Volunteers will be out again in February in their high-viz jackets and with their torches, helping to show the amphibians across the road.