Police are growing increasingly concerned after a teenager has gone missing from the Charminster area.

18-year-old Alice Bendall, who is also known as Alex, was reported missing at around 3pm yesterday (12 February) after last being seen at around 6pm on Saturday in East Hill.

Dorset Police are now asking for the public's help in locating the teenager.

Alice is described as five feet six inches tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and may be wearing a green body warmer, dark coloured jeans, blue trainers with orange laces.

Inspector David Parr, of Dorset Police, said: “It is completely out of character for Alice to disappear for this length of time without any contact.

“We are searching the area, but are hoping that somebody might have information about Alice’s whereabouts that could direct our search efforts.

“I would urge residents in East Hill, Westleaze, Vicarage Lane and Mill Lane with home CCTV to please check whether they have any footage that might show Alice walking past.

“Also, I urge any vehicle owners in these streets who have dashcam fitted that records even when the vehicle is not moving to check for anything of relevance.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Alice’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 12:319.