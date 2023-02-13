A number of cows have been rescued after they became trapped in a slurry pit near Bodmin on Saturday (11 February).

A specialist line rescue unit from BodminCFS and a water rescue unit from St Austel CFS helped rescue the cows in Burlawn.

A spokesperson from Cornwall fire service said: "Pumping appliances from Wadebridge and Bodmin, the line rescue unit from Bodmin, the water rescue unit from St Austell, a Group Manager from Truro and a Station Manager from Wadebridge were mobilised to this incident.

A tele-handler from the farm was fashioned into a recovery vehicle Credit: Bodmin Community Fire Station

They added: "On arrival, a number of cows were found to be trapped in a slurry pit. The cows were recovered using line rescue systems, inflatable rescue paths and agricultural machinery."

As well as the specialist equipment that was used, farming equipment was also fashioned into recovery vehicles.

The cows were all rescued and moved back to their field.