Dashcam video shows driver weaving in and out of oncoming traffic during chase

Watch the footage released by Wiltshire Police

Dashcam footage shows the moment a dangerous driver weaves in and out of oncoming traffic during morning rush hour in Royal Wootton Bassett.

52-year-old Darren Reed, of Kingshill Road in Swindon, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving following the incident and has been jailed for 10 months and disqualified from driving for four years.

At approximately 8.40am on 9 November 2021, an officer was on duty in a marked police vehicle in Royal Wootton Bassett, when he spotted a BMW being driven on false number plates.

The officer indicated for the driver to stop the vehicle on the A3102, but the vehicle made off at speed, contravening multiple road signs and driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

The driver continued driving at excess speed and in a dangerous manner around the town.

Darren Reed has been sentenced Credit: Wiltshire Police

The vehicle was then dumped in Southbank Glen where it was located displaying a different number plate.

A police dog handler was taken to the scene and the dog located the sunglasses the driver had been wearing and the ignition key near to the vehicle.

Reed was arrested in Longleaze and taken to custody.

Inspector Will Ayres said: “Dash cam footage shows just how little regard Reed had for other road users.

"The incident happened during morning rush hour – as you can see the roads were busy with people making their way to work or taking children to school or nursery.

"However, this didn’t stop Reed from driving in an incredibly dangerous manner around the town before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to make off and evade police.

“Thankfully, he has now been given a lengthy disqualification from the roads, and a prison sentence.

"Hopefully this time is spent reflecting on his actions and just how incredibly lucky it was that nobody was injured, or worse killed, as a result of his mindless driving that day.”

Reed also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police, possession of an offensive weapon and a class A drug, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and without insurance and was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on February 8.