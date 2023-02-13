A Devon woman in her 60s has died in a car crash in Paignton.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Goodrington Road at about 6.20pm on Sunday 12 February following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The collision involved a grey Land Rover Freelander. The driver, a woman from the Torbay area, died at the scene.

The passenger was unhurt.

The road was closed for eight hours while officers investigated the scene.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being asked to contact the force online or by calling 101 quoting log number 0673 of 13 February.