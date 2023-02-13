The family of a 30-year-old from Somerset who was stabbed to death have paid tribute to him, calling him a "beautiful young man" who was in the "prime of his life".

Lewis Smith was found with serious injuries on 7 February at a house on Jurston Lane in Wellington.

A post-mortem revealed he had died from a single stab wound.

In a statement his family said he was a "treasured son, brother and nephew".

"He was in the prime of his life with so much to look forward to", the tribute reads.

“He was a treasured son, brother and nephew, loved so very very much by us all and our hearts have been completely broken by his tragic death.

“He was a shining light in the lives of so many people, always ready to enjoy life to the max.

“Despite many difficult times in his life, Lewis never gave up and always came back fighting, positive he could succeed.

“Rest in peace, Lewis. You will remain in our hearts forever and we will miss you every minute of every day.”

A 33-year-old man from Taunton has been charged with murder following Mr Smith's death.

Nicholas Stutt appeared before Bristol Crown Court today (Monday 13 February).

Stutt, of Laburnum Street, was remanded in custody and will next appear at court on 15 March.