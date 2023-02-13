Play Brightcove video

Footage filmed by Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service

A house in Gloucestershire has been completely destroyed after a major fire.

Firefighters rushed to the Forest of Dean home on Barrowell Lane in St Briavels on Sunday morning (12 February) to attend to the blaze.

Fire crews from Coleford and Lydney were called just after 8:30am to attend the house fire.

Crews used four pumps and an aerial ladder to extinguish the blaze - the final stop call was made at 1.09pm.

People inside the property were evacuated and no injuries were reported by the fire service.

It is not yet known house the fire started.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire crews were called at 8.32am this morning (12/02/2023) to a house fire in Barrow Well Lane, in St Briavels.

"There were four pumps, and an aerial ladder in attendance – crews from Coleford and Lydney.

"The property was 100 per cent damaged so it was a severe fire, but all persons are accounted for. There was a stop call at 13.09 today."

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said Barrowell Lane was closed for a short time due to emergency services accessing the scene.