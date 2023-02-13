Cornwall residents have until the end of the week to have their say on a devolution deal which would see the Duchy get a mayor.

It follows negotiations between central government and Cornwall Council who proposed a deal that would give them additional powers and funding.

According to the council, the devolution deal would secure more funding to invest in the county's future, as well as further control over decision-making that affects residents and businesses.

The deal looks at changing the way the council is governed, from having a council leader elected every year to having a mayor elected every four years.

The council will have to agree to the changes in its governance before the deal can come into affect.

A public consultation on the plans was launched on 9 December and is running for ten weeks - ending on Friday 17 February.

Residents had called for a referendum on the plans, but it was confirmed that a decision on the deal would only happen after the results of a public consultation are published.

It follows concerns from protestors that the devolution deal would see one party take control of the county instead of elected councillors.

Cornwall Council said: "If Cornwall Council is to receive more powers and funding, it needs to change the way the Council is governed, from the current system of a council leader, elected by the 87 cornwall councillors every year, to a Mayor directly elected by the people of Cornwall every four years."

Residents in Cornwall can complete a questionnaire on the 'Let's Talk Cornwall' website. The questionnaire is also available in paper form at local libraries.

The deadline is midnight on Friday 17 February.

The results of this consultation will be considered by Cornwall Council before any decisions are made to approve the deal.

The results will also be shared with government who will consider the outcome of the consultation and determine if additional powers and funding can be allocated to the council.